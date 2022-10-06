Homicide investigation underway after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 600 block of 12th Street.

Investigators say the man was found lying on the road near the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. They later discovered that the 31-year-old victim, who hasn’t been named, was shot in his vehicle on 12th Street.

He then drove towards Keith Creek where he exited the vehicle before it crashed into the water. The victim later died at a local hospital.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

