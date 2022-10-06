Freeport man arrested, charged with home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police arrested 33-year-old Jessee Entler Wednesday night after a warrant was issued in connection with a home invasion earlier in the day.

Entler was taken into custody in the 500 block of W. Wyandotte Street in Freeport. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the same area for a report of a home invasion.

The 77-year-old male resident told officers that after the suspects entered, they hit him and stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with two other items.

Police say the man is not injured, but the suspects are believed to be known by the victim.

Entler faces charges of home invasion, residential burglary and theft with a prior conviction.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.