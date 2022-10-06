Cast your vote for the Pooches and Planes Calendar Contest

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum is bringing the calendar back for a second year and the contestants are in. Now it’s up to you to choose which 12 pooches will be featured. The vote is a fundraiser for the museum’s scholarship fund, and the dogs who make the most money will be on the 12-month pages. Submissions end on October 10th, so cast a vote for your favorite pooch before it’s too late. You can cast your ballot using the link below.

https://www.gogophotocontest.com/2ndannualpoochesandplanesphotocalendarcontest

Make certain to hit “View Entries & Vote” to view all of the entries!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.