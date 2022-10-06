Cast your vote for the Pooches and Planes Calendar Contest
It is now up to the people to decide the winning pooches that will contribute to a good cause.
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum is bringing the calendar back for a second year and the contestants are in. Now it’s up to you to choose which 12 pooches will be featured. The vote is a fundraiser for the museum’s scholarship fund, and the dogs who make the most money will be on the 12-month pages. Submissions end on October 10th, so cast a vote for your favorite pooch before it’s too late. You can cast your ballot using the link below.
https://www.gogophotocontest.com/2ndannualpoochesandplanesphotocalendarcontest
Make certain to hit “View Entries & Vote” to view all of the entries!
