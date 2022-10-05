Warmth to persist Wednesday despite increased cloudiness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past week and a half has been nothing short of spectacular in the weather department. Temperatures have been consistently mild and there’s been no shortage of sunshine each and every day.

Tuesday marks the tenth straight day during which the Stateline failed to witness a drop of rainfall, making this now the longest stretch of dry weather since an eleven day spell back in April.

That streak may be in some danger of ending Wednesday, though it’s hardly a foregone conclusion. More clouds are due in overnight into early Wednesday morning. The arrival of this initial cloudiness is good news, though, as the clouds will serve as a blanket, allowing temperatures to remain slightly less chilly than in nights past.

While Wednesday’s to start on a considerably more cloudy note than the past several days, sunshine won’t be entirely absent. In fact, a good deal of sunshine is to mix with a veil of high clouds early on in the day.

Clouds are to thicken more as we approach the noon hour, though southwesterly winds are to keep temperatures on the mild side. It’s widely believed that temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s once again.

Thicker cloud cover is anticipated late in the afternoon Wednesday, and a very isolated sprinkle or light rain shower isn’t to be entirely ruled out. However, we’ll place those chances at less than 10%.

As an area of low pressure approaches Wednesday evening and overnight, chances for rain will go up a bit, though they’re far from guaranteed. Temperatures Wednesday night aren’t expected to drop much below 50° thanks to the thicker cloud cover anticipated.

Thursday’s to be the day of change, as things appear right now. It’ll start out mildly enough, with southwesterly winds early on propelling temperatures into the middle and upper 60s.

A cold front is to pass through the area around midday, give or take an hour or two. It’ll give us a chance for a few scattered showers here or there, but the most noticeable impact will be from a wind shift to the northwest, and a gusty one at that. By the afternoon, winds will gust up to 30mph out of the northwest, which will naturally send temperatures crashing. While high temperatures will go into the books as having been in the middle and upper 60s, we’ll likely find ourselves down into the 50s by the late afternoon.

Clearing skies Thursday night will allow temperatures to cool into the 30s, and gusty breezes may send wind chills down into the 20s in many spots. Friday morning could bring a few patches of frost to the area.

The good news about Friday is that sunshine will be featured rather prominently. The bad news, though, is that we’ll be under the influence of true Canadian air, meaning that despite the sunshine, temperatures are really going to struggle. Highs Friday aren’t to get much above 50° areawide, and might not even reach 50° in a spot or two.

Friday night will bring clear skies and lighter winds, a prime recipe for ideal cooling conditions. All signs continue to point to temperatures falling to 32° or below, likely bringing to an end the 2022 growing season.

While it may feel a bit early to have a freeze here, especially coming off this lengthy mild stretch, it’s actually not. Historically speaking, our first freeze, on average, occurs on October 9, meaning 2022′s first freeze will only come a day earlier than normal. It will, however, come quite a bit earlier than it has the past five years, and earlier than in every year since 2012.

Wall-to-wall sunshine Saturday will help matters some, but not much. We’re to expect temperatures to remain in the middle and upper 50s Saturday, though another round of frost is possible again Saturday night.

60s are to return underneath sunny skies Sunday, and 70s could potentially return here as early as next Tuesday!

