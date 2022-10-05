Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking

Three others were sentenced in connection with the drug ring.
Prison sentenced
Prison sentenced(piqsels)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring.

Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford.

Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

He admitted in his plea agreement that in 2017, he led a drug-trafficking organization that provided heroin to other drug dealers and sold it to street customers in Rockford. Lottie said he shared a cellphone with co-defendant Tyshon Watson, of Rockford, used to arrange drug deals.

A third member of the drug-trafficking organization, co-defendant Johnia Wilson, of Rockford, recruited people to buy heroin from the group and negotiated drug deals between Lottie and the buyers.

A fourth co-defendant, Devonte Gordon, of Rockford, arranged and negotiated drug deals involving cocaine.

The three co-defendants were previously sentenced to federal prison terms. Watson was sentenced to 57 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin, Wilson was sentenced to 36 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin and Gordon was sentenced to 87 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

