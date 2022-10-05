Rockford man arrested in narcotics, weapons bust

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars Tuesday after a month-long narcotics investigation.

Jose L. Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit. The unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where deputies found approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.

Deputies also recovered a handgun, AR-15 and shotgun during the search. According to authorities, both the handgun and AR-15 were missing serial numbers.

Maldonado faces six charges including possession with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

He’s currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
Photo of a nurse advocating for wages
Stephenson Co. nurses lose out on wage increase

Latest News

Pritzker, Bailey to face off Thursday in televised debate for IL governor
Pritzker, Bailey to face off Thursday in first televised IL gubernatorial debate
Light rain is inching closer to the Stateline Wednesday evening.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/5/2022
A proposed abortion clinic could soon open in Rockford
Rockford abortion clinic could soon open
A proposed abortion clinic could soon open in Rockford
Rockford abortion clinic could soon open
Rockford man arrested in narcotics, weapons bust
Rockford man arrested in narcotics, weapons bust