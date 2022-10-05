Rockford man arrested in narcotics bust; deputies find guns with defaced serial numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars Tuesday after a month-long narcotics investigation.

Jose L. Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit. The unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where deputies found approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.

Deputies also recovered a handgun, AR-15 and shotgun during the search. According to authorities, both the handgun and AR-15 were missing serial numbers.

Maldonado faces six charges including possession with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

He’s currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

