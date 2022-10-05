Rockford abortion clinic could soon open

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After clearing a hurdle with the city of Rockford, a proposed abortion clinic could soon open on Auburn Street according to the Madison doctor who owns the site.

Dr. Dennis Christensen says an old special-use permit allows for the opening of the facility as long as the clinic’s operator lives there with one non-family member as an employee. In this case, Christensen says the manager of the site agreed to live there.

The owner must also find a state-licensed physician to also work in the office while Christensen works to restore his Illinois medical license.

“We need an Illinois license person to approve a certain type of criteria in terms of dispensing the pills... As soon as I get my license there’s no problem,” Christensen said in an interview with 23 News.

Christensen says there’s no set date on when the clinic will open since it is waiting for a registered Illinois physician to take the job.

