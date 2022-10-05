Promedica and Symphony Maple Crest host lunch for veterans

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two businesses fire up the grill on Tuesday as Promedica and Symphony Maple Crest hosted a luncheon dedicated for veterans.

The event gave hot dogs and brats for veterans while supporting Vetsroll, an organization that recognizes and thank veterans.

The luncheon raised more than $1,000 to support veterans with the help from the community.

Leaders say it’s enough money to cover the cost of travel for at least three vets who plan to travel to the U.S Capitol in Washington D.C.

“If anything we can say about this community there so proud and appreciative of our veteran services. So happy those who have come through and support this event every year so much appreciated” said Promedica senior account liaison Meghan Wilinski.

