Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

Home invasion
Home invasion(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door.

Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion.

The 77-year-old male resident told officers that after the suspects entered, they hit him and stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with two other items.

Police say the man is not injured, but the suspects are believed to be known by the victim.

Two persons of interest have been brought in for questioning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Photo of a nurse advocating for wages
Stephenson Co. nurses lose out on wage increase
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
Peters was president of the university from 200-2013.
NIU to honor former president John Peters
Guilford vs. East, Boys Soccer - October 4, 2022
Guilford vs. East, Boys Soccer - October 4, 2022
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit