Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door.

Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion.

The 77-year-old male resident told officers that after the suspects entered, they hit him and stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with two other items.

Police say the man is not injured, but the suspects are believed to be known by the victim.

Two persons of interest have been brought in for questioning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

