One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening.

Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County.

Both Jerome J. Epping, 67, of Salem, Wis. and Makyla R. Romanyk, 21, of Walworth, Wis. were taken to Rockford area hospitals for treatment, but Epping later died from his injuries.

The investigation has been taken over by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department,.

