NIU STEM fest offers fun activities for all ages

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The 13th annual STEM festival will welcome visitors to Northern Illinois University’s central campus for activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

STEM Fest 2022 runs from 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Activities include an obstacle course, a weather balloon launch, a chemistry demonstration, block building and drone flying.

The festival is organized by NIU STEAM in the Division of Outreach, Engagement and Regional Development. Maps and details are available at go.niu.edu/stemfest, and at the welcome table on MLK Commons during the event.

“This is the thirteenth year of STEM Fest, and every year I am blown away by the commitment of NIU faculty, staff and students to share their research and knowledge with the community, as well as by the many companies and organizations around our region who contribute their time, talent and support to make this event a success,” says Kristin Brynteson, director of NIU STEAM.

Organizers say STEM fest can help kids of all ages find their spark of inspiration while learning about the research and careers that have such a big effect on our lives.

“Late elementary and middle school have always been a sweet spot for STEM Fest,” says Brynteson. “Programming robots, dissecting cow eyes, experimenting with light and sound – there have always been and continue to be a rich selection of activities for those ages. Now we’re also offering even more activities for younger children and high schoolers, as well as adults.”

The youngest visitors can build with blocks in the Tot Spot in the Holmes Student Center, enjoy story time or play with robots in Founder Memorial Library.

High school students will have a chance to participate in a free Meta Code Remix workshop, offered by Meta, STEM Fest’s premier sponsor. The workshops offer students age 13 and older a chance to program musical beats using block-based coding in Javascript and share their creation with their community. Free registration is required at go.niu.edu/MetaCode.

