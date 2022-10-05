NIU to honor former president John Peters

Peters was president of the university from 200-2013.
Peters was president of the university from 200-2013.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University is honoring 11th president, John G. Peters by renaming the Campus Life Building after him.

The renaming ceremony will commence at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the northeast corner of Lucinda Ave and Normal Road in DeKalb.

NIU president Lisa Freeman and other dignitaries sharing how Peter’s impacted the culture at NIU during his 13 years of service.

Peters served as president of the university from 2000 until 2013, leading NIU through a period of growth, successful fundraising and unprecedented success on the football field.

He also guided the university through the difficult times surrounding the tragic shootings on campus in 2008.

Current and former campus leaders will be on hand to celebrate Peters and his accomplishments. The renaming is part of the homecoming events.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Photo of a nurse advocating for wages
Stephenson Co. nurses lose out on wage increase
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

Guilford vs. East, Boys Soccer - October 4, 2022
Guilford vs. East, Boys Soccer - October 4, 2022
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
Remembering 4-year-old boy at birthday parade in South Beloit
Remembering 4-year-old boy at birthday parade in South Beloit
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies