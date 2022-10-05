NIU to honor former president John Peters

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University is honoring 11th president, John G. Peters by renaming the Campus Life Building after him.

The renaming ceremony will commence at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the northeast corner of Lucinda Ave and Normal Road in DeKalb.

NIU president Lisa Freeman and other dignitaries sharing how Peter’s impacted the culture at NIU during his 13 years of service.

Peters served as president of the university from 2000 until 2013, leading NIU through a period of growth, successful fundraising and unprecedented success on the football field.

He also guided the university through the difficult times surrounding the tragic shootings on campus in 2008.

Current and former campus leaders will be on hand to celebrate Peters and his accomplishments. The renaming is part of the homecoming events.

