7k and 1.5 mile fun walk for Nik’s Home Run fundraising event at Rivets Stadium

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Something fun for the whole family this Saturday as Nik’s Wish Foundation holds their 11th annual “Nik’s Home Run” fundraising event.

Participants and supporters can gather at 9 a.m. for Nik’s Home Run 7k race, 1.5 fun mile walk and Grammy’s Online Auction at Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd. in Loves Park

Items from Grammy’s auction can be seen at the event; bidding ends at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8.

The goal this year is to raise enough funds to be able to grant 10 wishes from the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) charity that grants wishes for young adults fighting cancer.

Help Nik’s Wish beat cancer with love and make some wishes come true!

