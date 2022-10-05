7k and 1.5 mile fun walk for Nik’s Home Run fundraising event at Rivets Stadium

By MC
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Something fun for the whole family this Saturday as Nik’s Wish Foundation holds their 11th annual “Nik’s Home Run” fundraising event.

Participants and supporters can gather at 9 a.m. for Nik’s Home Run 7k race, 1.5 fun mile walk and Grammy’s Online Auction at Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd. in Loves Park

Items from Grammy’s auction can be seen at the event; bidding ends at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8.

The goal this year is to raise enough funds to be able to grant 10 wishes from the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) charity that grants wishes for young adults fighting cancer.

Help Nik’s Wish beat cancer with love and make some wishes come true!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Photo of a nurse advocating for wages
Stephenson Co. nurses lose out on wage increase

Latest News

Spooky Science - Discovery Center Museum
Spooky Science - Discovery Center Museum
Spooky Science - The Conclusion
Spooky Science - The Conclusion
Junior Scientists Day - Discovery Center Museum
Junior Scientists Day - Discovery Center Museum
October 5 birthdays
October 5 birthdays