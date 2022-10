ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the low 70′s. Down to the 50′s tonight with a slight chance for a shower or two. Slight chances for a few showers tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Low 50′s on Friday with lows down to 30 Friday night. We could wake to a freeze on Saturday morning.

