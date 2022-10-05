Freeport man celebrates 100th birthday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gathered in Freeport on Tuesday as Paul Fry celebrated his 100th birthday.

Fry lived to see historical events throughout his lifetime, originally from Cedarville and spent several years as an author of the Cedarville Historical Society.

Fry served in the military and is also the last surviving pallbearer of American social worker Jane Addams.

He is not the only one with lucky genes, his sister lived to be 97-years-old.

“Everyone on earth is our sister and brother even if you don’t agree with remember don’t forget that they are family " said Fry.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Beloit Police squad car
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
Fatal crash
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
Prison sentence
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford

Latest News

Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center alone I-90 and Genoa Rd.
If selected, the city would receive more than $3.1 million: almost $2.5 million from the state...
South Beloit to apply for grant to build S. Bluff Rd. bike path
Temperatures again reached the 70s Tuesday, well above the normal high of 68°.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/4/2022
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies