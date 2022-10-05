Freeport man celebrates 100th birthday

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gathered in Freeport on Tuesday as Paul Fry celebrated his 100th birthday.

Fry lived to see historical events throughout his lifetime, originally from Cedarville and spent several years as an author of the Cedarville Historical Society.

Fry served in the military and is also the last surviving pallbearer of American social worker Jane Addams.

He is not the only one with lucky genes, his sister lived to be 97-years-old.

“Everyone on earth is our sister and brother even if you don’t agree with remember don’t forget that they are family " said Fry.

