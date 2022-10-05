Curiel leads East boys soccer to win over Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On the day the IHSA released its brackets for the Class 2A and 3A boys soccer tournaments, East and Guilford battled for Swanson Stadium supremacy. The E-Rabs handed the Vikings their first loss in the NIC-10 with a 4-2 win.

East will be a four-seed in the 3A Hampshire sectional when the postseason starts in two weeks, while Guilford will be the seven-seed. However, Tuesday, it was all about bragging rights.

East senior Dasha Curiel scored all four goals for the E-Rabs in the victory. He now has 41 on the season including 19 in his last five matches.

