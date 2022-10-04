Stephenson Co. nurses lose out on wage increase

Some express anger with no-show board members.
Photo of a nurse advocating for wages
Photo of a nurse advocating for wages(WIFR)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rage, shock and defeat are how some Stephenson County nurses describe their feelings Monday night, after they say board members cheated them out of a raise.

“What’s gonna happen to us,” said a Stephenson Nurse Center nurse.

It was a Stephenson County board meeting “too quick to end” after nurses accuse some board members of intentionally not showing up to approve their wage increase.

“If they can’t man up and be the men and women that they were elected for they should not be on the board,” said a nurse.

Only nine out of 22 board members were in attendance. Rules require at least 12 members present to vote, forcing the meeting to end. They were supposed to vote to give nurses a $6.50 raise on top of the $15 they already earn.

“Mess with our lives, our future. The residents rely on us,” said a nurse.

“Now we have lost hope. I’m hearing what are we going to do now, how are we going to turn this around. This was never about funding the nursing home. This has always been their agenda to just get the nursing home out from county hands and sell it,” said Sarah Dorner who is a Stephenson Nurse Center AFSCME staff representative.

Some community members back the nurses with support, and one says this news feels like a slap in the face.

“You’re hurting people who take care of you. The people who should deserve a raise ten times as much as their getting,” said Gayle Sanders, a Stephenson County resident.

Casey Anthony is the Stephenson County Nursing Center committee chairperson. She says it’s important to value employees and granting nurses a raise would improve their lives for the better.

“It’s embarrassing. I sat there embarrassed that we didn’t have a quorum to be able to discuss this and I’m heartbroken for the staff-out at Stephenson Nursing Center that this is how they were treated,” said Anthony.

Dorner says staff will still come to work and meet the expectations they always have, despite the county’s failure. They say they refuse to let the county break them down.

The Stephenson Nursing Center is forced to wait until the next quarter, which is about three months from now to opt into the program and fight all over again.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

