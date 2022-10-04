South Beloit to apply for grant to build S. Bluff Rd. bike path

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A bike path to offer safer routes for kids at Riverview Elementary School could be a possibility.

The city of South Beloit passed a resolution Friday to apply for a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to fund the creation of a bike path on S. Bluff Rd. If selected, the city would receive more than $3.1 million: almost $2.5 million from the state and more than $600,000 matched by the city to cover engineering and construction.

City Administrator Sonya Hoppes says this is a project they’ve wanted to accomplish for a while and complete within the next decade. They want to connect the region and get people from one stop to the other safely and quickly.

“This would be a win for not just students, not just people traveling from our mobile home park to the Stateline area or from Beloit into Illinois, but it would potentially connect Rockton to this path if we get it to Prairie Hill.”

Nothing is finalized but Hoppes says the city plans to start construction on Shirland Ave. and S. Bluff Rd. near ABC Supply Stadium and extend to Prairie Hill Rd. There is a bike path on the east side of the city near the Boys & Girls Club. Hoppes says the city wants to connect the elementary school with the rest of the community so walkers and bikers can safely commute on a busy stretch of road.

“This is an early elementary age school. So the kids that are walking to and from the school desperately need a little extra caution and the city should try in any way to seek funds to help get them here safely.”

Hoppes doesn’t know when the city will hear back from the state about if they’ve received the grant.

