Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford.

The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31.

The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with the RPD Recruiter, Officer Katy Statler, at District 3 Headquarters or out in the community at one of the following hiring events:

5 to 7 p.m., October 10 - RPD District 3, 557 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford, Ill.

11 to 1 p.m., October 14 - Rockford University – Blanche Walker Burpee Center , 5050 E. State St., Rockford, Ill.

5 to 7 p.m., October 18 - Peak Sports Club, 4401 Peak Dr., Loves Park, Ill.

2 to 4 p.m., October 20 - RPD District 3, 557 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford, Ill.

2 to 4 p.m., October 26 - RPD District 3, 557 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford, Ill.

Any event changes will be posted on the department’s Facebook Page. Computers are available at City Hall, 425 E. State Street, to apply online.

For more information about benefits, working conditions, and minimum qualifications, click on “Learn about RPD” at rpdwantsyou.com or contact Rockford Police recruiter Katy Statler at recruiter@rockfordil.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.