Mild stretch nearing its end, major cool down looms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a stretch it has been of late! Sunshine has been in no short supply for the better part of the week, and temperatures have responded in fine fashion!

Temperatures returned to the lower 70s Monday, the ninth straight day without so much as a raindrop to fall. It’s the longest stretch of dry weather we’ve enjoyed since mid-June, and we have every reason to believe a tenth straight dry day is on tap Tuesday.

We've gone nine days in a row without rain, the longest dry stretch in nearly four months. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to cool quickly into the lower 40s, though sunshine’s due back Tuesday, which will allow for warming to quickly get underway. Winds Tuesday are to blow out of the south, which should allow temperatures to take a step in the warmer direction. By day’s end, a 75° high temperature is entirely within reason.

Sunshine will be out in full force yet again Tuesday, though a few high clouds may drift overhead from time to time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to surge well into the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to bring more in the way of cloudiness. Despite that, a south wind blowing with more gusto will allow temperatures to again warm nicely. Another day of lower to middle 70s appears to be a decent bet.

Clouds will be more present Wednesday, though southwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the warm side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures should reach the 70s again Wednesday despite there being more cloudiness. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An approaching cold front will bring rain close to our area late in the day Wednesday, though the current expectation is that wet weather will hold off until well after sunset.

Rain will hold off at least until Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s the day during which more substantial changes are set into motion. It’s entirely possible that the day’s 67° high occurs very early in the day, with temperatures likely falling quite rapidly during the afternoon.

We'll be right around normal Thursday, though temperatures will crash later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That will pave the way for an all out assault from Canadian high pressure which will send an intrusion of unseasonably chilly air our way Friday. Despite there being at least ample sunshine during the day, high temperatures are going to struggle to reach 50° in many spots. By Friday night, with clear skies in place, temperatures are to fall to 30° in Rockford, with upper 20s in outlying reaches of our area. At this point, it appears very likely that Friday night’s the night the 2022 growing season comes to an end.

Temperatures by Friday may struggle to even reach 50°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our first freeze of the season appears to be a good bet to occur Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wall-to-wall sunshine is due back on Saturday, which will help temperatures recover somewhat, albeit not by much. Saturday’s highs are to remain in the upper 50s.

While not as cold as Friday, Saturday will feature temperatures in the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A much more seasonable day is on tap Sunday, as temperatures are to return to the middle 60s. By early next week, there may be two or three days that either flirt with or even reach 70°.

