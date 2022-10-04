Mild stretch nearing its end, major cool down looms
First freeze increasingly likely Friday night/Saturday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a stretch it has been of late! Sunshine has been in no short supply for the better part of the week, and temperatures have responded in fine fashion!
Temperatures returned to the lower 70s Monday, the ninth straight day without so much as a raindrop to fall. It’s the longest stretch of dry weather we’ve enjoyed since mid-June, and we have every reason to believe a tenth straight dry day is on tap Tuesday.
Clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to cool quickly into the lower 40s, though sunshine’s due back Tuesday, which will allow for warming to quickly get underway. Winds Tuesday are to blow out of the south, which should allow temperatures to take a step in the warmer direction. By day’s end, a 75° high temperature is entirely within reason.
Wednesday’s to bring more in the way of cloudiness. Despite that, a south wind blowing with more gusto will allow temperatures to again warm nicely. Another day of lower to middle 70s appears to be a decent bet.
An approaching cold front will bring rain close to our area late in the day Wednesday, though the current expectation is that wet weather will hold off until well after sunset.
Thursday’s the day during which more substantial changes are set into motion. It’s entirely possible that the day’s 67° high occurs very early in the day, with temperatures likely falling quite rapidly during the afternoon.
That will pave the way for an all out assault from Canadian high pressure which will send an intrusion of unseasonably chilly air our way Friday. Despite there being at least ample sunshine during the day, high temperatures are going to struggle to reach 50° in many spots. By Friday night, with clear skies in place, temperatures are to fall to 30° in Rockford, with upper 20s in outlying reaches of our area. At this point, it appears very likely that Friday night’s the night the 2022 growing season comes to an end.
Wall-to-wall sunshine is due back on Saturday, which will help temperatures recover somewhat, albeit not by much. Saturday’s highs are to remain in the upper 50s.
A much more seasonable day is on tap Sunday, as temperatures are to return to the middle 60s. By early next week, there may be two or three days that either flirt with or even reach 70°.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.