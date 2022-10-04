Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was initially expected to be a defense witness Wednesday as his lawyer begins presenting a case that damages to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent should be minimal.

But his attorney indicated Jones would head home instead and the defense would call no witnesses.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand Tuesday as the plaintiffs wrapped up their presentation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Beloit Police squad car
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
Fatal crash
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
Prison sentence
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center alone I-90 and Genoa Rd.
If selected, the city would receive more than $3.1 million: almost $2.5 million from the state...
South Beloit to apply for grant to build S. Bluff Rd. bike path
Temperatures again reached the 70s Tuesday, well above the normal high of 68°.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/4/2022
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies