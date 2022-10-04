Jo Daviess Co. State’s Attorney challenges ‘No Cash Bail’ provisions in Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’

Galena, Illinois (Charlie Grant, KCRG)
Galena, Illinois (Charlie Grant, KCRG)(KCRG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf challenges the constitutionality of the “No Cash Bail” provisions of the Illinois “SAFE-T Act” in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

On Sept. 9, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley expressed similar sentiments about the bill which makes Illinois the first state in the country to abolish cash bail.

Read Chris Allendorf’s statement about the lawsuit, below:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Beloit Police squad car
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
Fatal crash
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
Prison sentence
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford
First craft cannabis grow house opens in Rockford
First craft cannabis grow house opens in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. gets max sentence in 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Photo of a nurse advocating for wages
Stephenson Co. nurses lose out on wage increase
Treasurer Michael Frerichs (D-Illinois) speaks about the state's ABLE program during a visit to...
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities