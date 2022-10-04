Jo Daviess Co. State’s Attorney challenges ‘No Cash Bail’ provisions in Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf challenges the constitutionality of the “No Cash Bail” provisions of the Illinois “SAFE-T Act” in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

On Sept. 9, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley expressed similar sentiments about the bill which makes Illinois the first state in the country to abolish cash bail.

Read Chris Allendorf’s statement about the lawsuit, below:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.