Fire hydrant flushing to begin in Freeport

Fire hydrant
Fire hydrant(WILX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport announced plans for its fall water main and fire hydrant flushing

City works will begin flushing water mains from 6 to 2 p.m. on October 11 and continue through the end of the month.

Residents may see rusty or cloudy-colored water during the seasonal work.

The city says that this won’t impact the safety of the water, but encourages residents to run their bathtub water for 5 to 10 minutes before washing laundry during this time to avoid staining of clothes.

If water discoloration becomes a problem for longer than 24 hours, please call Freeport Water and Sewer Dispatch during daytime hours at 815-235-8210 or during evening hours, the Freeport Water Plant at 815-233-0711.

Residents can leave a message with their address and city crews will re-flush the water mains that service the area.

The city of Freeport appreciates residents’ patience during the essential flushing program.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Beloit Police squad car
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Fatal crash
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
Prison sentence
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford

Latest News

The Rockford Police Department is accepting applications for entry-level officers
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
The Rockford Police Department is accepting applications for entry-level officers
Rockford Police Department taking applications for new hires
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
A Northern Illinois University expert discusses where both sides stand.
Expert discusses the latest in Russia Ukraine war