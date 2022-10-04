Fire hydrant flushing to begin in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport announced plans for its fall water main and fire hydrant flushing

City works will begin flushing water mains from 6 to 2 p.m. on October 11 and continue through the end of the month.

Residents may see rusty or cloudy-colored water during the seasonal work.

The city says that this won’t impact the safety of the water, but encourages residents to run their bathtub water for 5 to 10 minutes before washing laundry during this time to avoid staining of clothes.

If water discoloration becomes a problem for longer than 24 hours, please call Freeport Water and Sewer Dispatch during daytime hours at 815-235-8210 or during evening hours, the Freeport Water Plant at 815-233-0711.

Residents can leave a message with their address and city crews will re-flush the water mains that service the area.

The city of Freeport appreciates residents’ patience during the essential flushing program.

