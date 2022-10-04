Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Expert discusses the latest in Russia Ukraine war
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By
Annamarie Schutt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford
Latest News
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
Rockford Police Department taking applications for new hires
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Fire hydrant flushing to begin in Freeport