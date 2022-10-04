Dixon High School shooter gets 60 years

By Conor Hollingsworth and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Matthew Milby Jr. gets 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice.

Judge John Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon.

Milby Jr. received 30 years for his charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a police officer and 30 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school. He will have to serve 85% of his prison sentence and has 1061 days of credit for time served.

More than five years after a former student opened fire at a Dixon High School graduation practice, his sentencing trial is underway.

Court began at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the sentencing of Matthew Milby Jr. before Judge John Redington at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon.

Milby Jr. plead guilty earlier this year to aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school. In exchange for his guilty plea, the court dismissed all other charges against him including attempted murder.

Milby Jr. was found unfit to stand trial in March 2019, leaving spectators wondering if he will speak during Tuesday’s hearing.

The former Dixon High School student opened fire during graduation practice at the high school on May 16, 2018 and has remained in state custody since the shooting.

