Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

Chicago Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel, left, is congratulated by Kevin Korchinski and Philipp...
Chicago Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel, left, is congratulated by Kevin Korchinski and Philipp Kurashev (23) after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games.

Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phillips and Jakub Galvas also were assigned to Rockford.

The moves dropped Chicago’s training camp roster to 33 players.

