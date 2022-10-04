Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center alone I-90 and Genoa Rd.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town.

“I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said Pamela Lopez-Fettes, Growth Dimensions executive director.

Construction is underway as Belvidere prepares for a new 43-acre travel center at the intersection of I-90 and Genoa Rd. The goal is to provide travelers with more options between Rockford and the Chicago area, while staying economically sound.

“When you look at the area and how it’s surrounded and what we have to offer, we think it’s long overdue in this community. Or at least in Belvidere,” said Mayor Clint Morris, the mayor of Belvidere.

The $8M travel center will include three restaurants, 16 fuel bays, parking for 65 semi-trucks and a hotel that gives tired drivers the opportunity to take a much needed break.

“A lot of semi truck drivers they look to, you know, stay maybe now and then in, not in their trucks,” said Morris.

Lopez-Fettes says although the Oasis in Belvidere may have some traffic, it does not bring them into the city of murals. She says, this could be a great opportunity to spark outsiders interest in the Belvidere community.

“We want this to be a community that people don’t visit but people want to stay and spend some time in,” said Lopez-Fettes.

Morris says not only is this a great attraction to draw-in newcomers, but it will also increase tax revenue for the city. Developers say the goal is to open the fuel center for business by January. The rest of construction will wrap up sometime afterwards.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.