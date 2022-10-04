52-year-old man found guilty of sexual abusing a child

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 52-year-old Juan Capistran was found guilty of three counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Monday.

Police say Capistran had been sexually abusing a child under the age of 18 back in February 2020.

Investigation revealed that Capistran committed multiple sexual acts with a female child over the course of a year in a home in Rockford.

Capistran failed to appear in court and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He could face a maximum of 22 years combined for both charges.

The Comeback Kids: Dave Pedersen and Maze Books
