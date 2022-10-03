Up to $25 per hour for seasonal jobs at UPS in Rockford

UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees across the country before the holidays.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hiring is underway at UPS for the holiday season.

The company will host a hiring event this weekend in Rockford to fill 1500 seasonal positions.

From 9 to noon on Saturday, October 7, and from 8 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, UPS will host a job fair at 5497 Kishwaukee Rd. in Rockford.

UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees before of the holidays. Most of the positions do not require an interview.

The company says they are hiring through a digital process which takes about 25 minutes to get from online application to job offer. 

Not only is the hiring process streamlined, the starting hourly pay ranges from $20.50 to $25.

Those interested can view available seasonal positions at UPSJobs.com.

