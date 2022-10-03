Sunny, mild pattern to continue well into the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As weekends go, they simply don’t get much better than this! The Stateline was treated to wall-to-wall sunshine both Saturday and Sunday to go along with temperatures right where they should be as we open the month of October.

There’s little reason to believe there’ll be any wholesale changes, at least in the short term. Sunshine’s not expected to go anywhere for the foreseeable future, and temperatures are to remain on the mild side.

There’s at least some minor concern that fog may overspread at least parts of the Stateline overnight into early Monday morning, though it’s expected to remain quite patchy in nature, and not particularly dense.

Sunshine is again set to dominate for the vast majority of Monday, only briefly yielding to a cloud here or there in a few spots.

A southeasterly wind should assure us of seeing temperatures a touch milder than those witnessed on Sunday. Highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 70s.

More of the same is on tap Tuesday from a sunshine and temperature standpoint. Underneath the day’s full sunshine and with a strengthening southerly wind, temperatures are to surge into the middle 70s.

It’s important to not underestimate the power of the sun, even though we’re now into October. The sun’s rays are still plenty capable of doing damage. Without proper sun protection, sunburn could still occur in under 30 minutes for fair-skinned folks.

Temperatures should remain in similar territory on Wednesday, though there will be considerably more cloudiness than before, especially later in the day.

A cold front passing through the area Wednesday night may touch off a few showers in spots, the first in well over a week. The bigger impact, though, will come in the form of plunging temperatures.

With extensive cloudiness and a strong northwesterly breeze in place on Thursday, temperatures are to reach the middle 60s, but that’s just the beginning. By Thursday night, temperatures are to dip back into the 30s.

Without a doubt, Friday’s to be, by far, the coldest of the week, and the coldest day we’ll have seen in months. Despite there being a fair amount of sunshine, temperatures in some spots may fail to get out of the 40s! In Rockford, the present forecast high temperature of 51° would be the coldest since a 50° reading back on April 27.

With clear skies in place Friday night, temperatures will plummet even further, likely going below freezing over the vast majority of the area, if not the entire area altogether.

