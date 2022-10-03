Police: No charges in Beloit 4-year-old’s death

Beloit Police squad car
Beloit Police squad car(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - No one faces charges in the death of a four-year-old hit by a vehicle Saturday outside a Beloit sports complex.

“This wasn’t a situation of speeding or distracted driving,” the Beloit Police Department shared Monday in a news release via Facebook.

Investigators say the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot, slipped and fell out of the line of sight of the driver, according to several witnesses.

Police dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Prairie Ave. in Beloit for a report of a small child hit by a vehicle.

“Our hope is that the community can show compassion toward this family, the driver, the witnesses, the child’s teammates, off-duty medical professionals who provided support at the scene and the first responders who did everything thing they could to try to save this child,” the post said.

