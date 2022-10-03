Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New York.(Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be announced Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Among the researchers who may be honored this year are those who were instrumental in the development of the mRNA technology that went into COVID-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world.

Last year’s recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family
A four-year-old child died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle, the City of Beloit Police...
4 year old dies after being struck by vehicle in Beloit
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport man dies from injuries after home explosion
Missing child
UPDATE: Missing Belvidere boy reunited with family
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Latest News

Lyman was recently liberated after Russian troops withdrew one day after Russian President...
Ukraine: Lyman liberated after Russians retreat
This cat was among the more than 400 pets saved from shelters in areas of Florida impacted by...
Hundreds of dogs and cats rescued, many from shelters hit by Hurricane Ian
It's time to get a flu shot, experts say.
It’s flu vaccine time, and seniors need revved-up shots, experts say
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case