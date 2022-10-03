Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Pixabay via MGN)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash.

Deputies say that a 2009 Ford was northbound on La Moille Road and a 2017 Buick was eastbound on Maytown Road collided at the intersection, injuring 23-year-old Victoria Moorman of Arlington, Ill., and killing Dane Moorman, 27, of Arlington, Ill., and Bonnie Ackert, 72, of Dixon.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

