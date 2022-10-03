Former Winnebago County Republican Committee Chairman arrested on felony charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairperson Eli Nicolosi is arrested on felony charges of violating an order of protection, aggravated battery and home invasion.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County, Nicolosi’s wife called 911 saying her husband beat up her boyfriend at his family’s Loves Park home around 11 p.m. Sunday. By visiting the home, it violated an order of protection against Eli Nicolosi.

He then left the home and was pulled over on Riverside Boulevard and I-90 without incident. According to police, the man at the home was taken to Javon Bea hospital with injuries including a ripped ear lobe, large black eye, scratches and bite marks.

Nicolosi was the WCRCC chair for two years before he was replaced by Paul Hofmann in August. Nicolosi also ran as a state senate candidate before being defeated in the June 28 primary election.

Hofmann made the following statement after Nicolosi’s arrest:

“This is a difficult, tragic and personal difficulty for the Nicolosi family. We are deeply concerned for all those involved. We are praying for peace, justice and recovery for the injured.”

Stay with 23 News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.