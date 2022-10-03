Fire to Rockford home causes $50,000 in damages

Photo Courtesy: Rockford Fire Twitter
Photo Courtesy: Rockford Fire Twitter(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters were able to put out a fire in about ten minutes in the 800 block of Emerson Drive, but not before the home suffered about $50,000 in damages. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. The two people living at the home were able to get out safely; but the residence sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is helping find a place to stay for the two displaced adults.

