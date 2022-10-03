Dixon man faces felony arson charges after house fire

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Dixon man was arrested Monday in connection with a house fire last week.

John Sandusky is accused of starting the fire. He faces two felony arson charges in connection with the incident.

Dixon police and firefighters responded Thursday, Sept. 29 to the 400 block of Madison Avenue for reports of a residential fire.

First arriving units were able to quickly get the fire under control. No one was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

During an investigation, Sandusky was developed as a suspect and taken into custody at the Lee County jail.

