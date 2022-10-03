20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2021 with outstanding warrants and gun charges was sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

Thomas Brooks II, 20, of Rockford pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal firearm possession.

A previously convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited to possess firearms. In the plea agreement, he admitted to possessing a handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a “switch: device that made the gun fully automatic.

He’s currently being held in the Winnebago County jail awaiting transfer to prison.

