Sunny skies for the first day of October, patchy fog for Sunday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first day of October brought sunshine and warmer weather compared to the last couple of days.

The high for today was 70° and we stayed within that temperature range. Rockford getting up to 72° for our high. With dew points in the upper 40′s, making it dry and comfortable to be outside.

The sun was shining, barely a cloud in the sky and winds were at a minimum. Perfect first day of October and truly giving us a strong taste of the fall season.

Not very windy today either with winds moving in the northeast direction between five and 10 miles per hour. The rest of Saturday night will be clear of clouds and host cooler temperatures. Great day to watch the stars or go for a walk at night.

Tomorrow will also bring beautiful weather, but patchy fog is to be expected from four to nine in the morning.

Patchy fog expected in the morning but will clear by afternoon. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Those clouds are expected to roll away and gives us clear skies for Sunday football the rest of the day.

Patchy fog will clear up by then. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Slight cloud coverage but clear skies otherwise. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

