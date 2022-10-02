Rockton Hanz Brew Fest makes comeback after three years

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton beer festival that celebrates the life of a man murdered back in 2014, makes a comeback for the first time in three years since the beginning of COVID-19.

Family members of 37-year-old Todd Hansmeier, kick off the Hanz Brew Fest at Settlers Park. Beer enthusiasts were invited to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment; all the things they say Todd loved most.

All proceeds from the event will go towards a scholarship in Todd’s memory that will be awarded to a graduate of Hononegah High School. Todd was an alum himself and his family says giving to others is a way they keep his legacy going.

“We want to spread the goodness of Todd, and out of something bad we wanted to do something good. Continue to inspire people to do good things. One of the things with the scholarship was volunteer which he was good on and sports and community,” said Brian Hansmeier, Todd’s brother.

Hansmeier says, so far they’ve awarded nearly $22,000 to students with the scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.