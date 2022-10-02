OSF HealthCare and Pink Heals hosts parade for four-year-old on hospice

Photo of the parade sign
Photo of the parade sign(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Medical Center in Rockford and Pink Heals partnered up to host a fire truck parade for a four-year-old girl on hospice care.

Dozens of community members and local law enforcement surprise Aliyah at her home. OFS HealthCare hospice manager Barb Johnsons says, she is one of the younger patients that’s been on hospice in Rockford. Johnson says that’s why today’s parade was even more important to sponsor, so Aliyah and her family can have something special to remember.

“For this little girl and her family .. they’ve got enough on their plate right now. If we can lighten their load, however much we can, that’s what we want to do... and that’s what a lot of hospice is about,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the non-profit pink heals has helped dozens of families and patients in the Stateline facing health battles.

