Edgebrook is “brewing” up a sweet treat at it’s annual arts and crafts fair

Photo of the witches
Photo of the witches(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Edgebrook Center in Rockford kicks off Autumn with it’s forty-fifth annual Cider Cinnamon Arts and Crafts fair.

Those who come out enjoyed live music while shopping for various pieces of art, jewelry, décor and more from dozens of vendors. Saturday is the first dat out of the two day festival at the Edgebrook Center, and organizers say they expect to see large crowds Sunday after seeing today’s turn out.

“The sense of fall and different colors and the change great venue. It’s great weather today, and we’ve had a lot of customers coming through, good sales, it’s just a very pleasant atmosphere,” said Danniellie Gallagly, one of the vendors.

“I got into this because my mom’s best friend asked me and also, I’ve always liked Halloween movies and Halloween has always been my favorite holiday that I’ve enjoyed. So I always thought it’d be fun to dress up and have some fun with the little kiddos,” said Katie Christenen who was one of the witch dancers.

In addition to vendors, organizers say all Edgebrook merchants and eateries will have normal hours to add to the shopping and dining fun.

