Wood stoves in high demand, can help lower energy bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the temperatures drop in Illinois, residents’ utility bills rise.

But there is a cost-effective, energy-efficient alternative people can buy for their homes.

Gas prices are soaring not just for your car but for your home, too. What was 53 cents a year ago is now $1.24. That takes a big chunk from your wallet. Experts say homeowners want alternatives like a wood stove.

“Whenever energy prices are spiking, we do tend to see increased interest in alternative fuels,” says Benson Stone President Andrew Benson. “Not only do they provide a great source of heat, but they’re beautiful to watch burn.”

Andrew Benson with Benson Stone in Rockford explains that traditional fireplaces suck warm air from other rooms of your home and push it out through the chimney. But energy-efficient appliances can be major cost savers.

“They also make a wood stove that will build into a wall looks more like a traditional fireplace but it has airtight glass doors and it’s the high efficiency long burning type of unit that cranks out a lot of heat.”

Those options may also help sell homes faster. One real estate expert says many buyers seek out wood or pellet stoves.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re in a small condominium or a very large five-bedroom house... I think people seem to enjoy those sorts of features, particularly when the winter months come,” says NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors CEO Conor Brown.

Experts say keeping temperatures in your home steady. Can also save you some cash.

“You can set it for when you’re home to be warm, but if you keep it lower a couple of degrees makes a big difference in your bill,” says Nicor Regional Manager Aaron Miller

October is also ‘Energy Action’ month for Nicor. They will be out in the community throughout the month to promote energy efficiency.

