Freeport man dies from injuries after home explosion

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials have confirmed Friday that Alan Bawinkel, 66, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital.

He and his wife Bonnie were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport.

Alan was initially transported from his home to FHN in Freeport, then airlifted for a higher level of care to a Rockford hospital. The Winnebago County Coroner reports that despite all live-saving efforts, Alan was pronounced dead at 3:39 p.m. on Friday, September 30.

Bonnie passed away three days earlier on Tuesday, September 27.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by Stephenson County officials.

