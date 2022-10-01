Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap

By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tonight, three weeks remain in the Illinois high school football regulars season. Here are your scores from around the Stateline tonight:

NIC-10

-Boylan 33, Hononegah 13

-Belvidere North 35, Auburn 18

-Guilford 52, Freeport 14

-Harlem 28, East 18

-Jefferson 51, Belvidere 26

BNC

-Byron 63, Rock Falls 0

-Genoa-Kingston 19, Oregon 0

-Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7

-Dixon 22, Lutheran 19

-Winnebago 56, Rockford Christian 18

NUIC

-Forreston 60, West Carroll 6

-Galena 28, EPC 13

-Fulton 44, Stockton 6

-Du-Pec 48, Dakota 20

-Lena-Winslow 54, Marian 7

8-Player

-AFC 44, South Beloit 40

-Polo 48, Bushnell Prairie City 6

-Amboy 26, Hiawatha 12

Additional Scores

-Sycamore 28, Kaneland 7

-Rochell 48, Marengo 27

-Sterling 34, Quincy 28 (OT)

-Princeton 46, Newman Central 0

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
UPDATE: Missing Belvidere boy found safe, police say
Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion

Latest News

Dakota, Aquin volleyball face off for third regular season matchup
Dakota, Aquin volleyball face off for third regular season matchup
Oregon's Ava Hackman tees off at Atwood Homestead during one of this year's Class 1A girls golf...
Boylan wins third straight girls golf regional title
Belvidere's Emma Pierson tees off during one of this year's Class 2A regional tournaments at...
Belvidere Co-op wins first girls golf regional title
Guilford's Andrew Carey earned medalist honors at the Class 3A Auburn Regional. The senior shot...
Hononegah wins 3A boys golf regional, local golfers qualify for sectionals