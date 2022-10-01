Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tonight, three weeks remain in the Illinois high school football regulars season. Here are your scores from around the Stateline tonight:

NIC-10

-Boylan 33, Hononegah 13

-Belvidere North 35, Auburn 18

-Guilford 52, Freeport 14

-Harlem 28, East 18

-Jefferson 51, Belvidere 26

BNC

-Byron 63, Rock Falls 0

-Genoa-Kingston 19, Oregon 0

-Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7

-Dixon 22, Lutheran 19

-Winnebago 56, Rockford Christian 18

NUIC

-Forreston 60, West Carroll 6

-Galena 28, EPC 13

-Fulton 44, Stockton 6

-Du-Pec 48, Dakota 20

-Lena-Winslow 54, Marian 7

8-Player

-AFC 44, South Beloit 40

-Polo 48, Bushnell Prairie City 6

-Amboy 26, Hiawatha 12

Additional Scores

-Sycamore 28, Kaneland 7

-Rochell 48, Marengo 27

-Sterling 34, Quincy 28 (OT)

-Princeton 46, Newman Central 0

