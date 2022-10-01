Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tonight, three weeks remain in the Illinois high school football regulars season. Here are your scores from around the Stateline tonight:
NIC-10
-Boylan 33, Hononegah 13
-Belvidere North 35, Auburn 18
-Guilford 52, Freeport 14
-Harlem 28, East 18
-Jefferson 51, Belvidere 26
BNC
-Byron 63, Rock Falls 0
-Genoa-Kingston 19, Oregon 0
-Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7
-Dixon 22, Lutheran 19
-Winnebago 56, Rockford Christian 18
NUIC
-Forreston 60, West Carroll 6
-Galena 28, EPC 13
-Fulton 44, Stockton 6
-Du-Pec 48, Dakota 20
-Lena-Winslow 54, Marian 7
8-Player
-AFC 44, South Beloit 40
-Polo 48, Bushnell Prairie City 6
-Amboy 26, Hiawatha 12
Additional Scores
-Sycamore 28, Kaneland 7
-Rochell 48, Marengo 27
-Sterling 34, Quincy 28 (OT)
-Princeton 46, Newman Central 0
