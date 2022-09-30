WATCH: Hurricane hunter shares video of flight into Hurricane Ian before Florida landfall  

NOAA engineer and hurricane hunter shared a video of what it was like to take a plane trip into Hurricane Ian. (Source: Nick Underwood/NOAA/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a plane on a rough flight into Hurricane Ian to collect data on Wednesday morning.

A video shared by hurricane hunter and engineer Nick Underwood showed what was a turbulent flight for the crew operating the instruments inside the aircraft.

“When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it,” Underwood tweeted alongside the video. “I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa on Florida’s west coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, part of the NOAA.

Ian remained a Category 4 storm into Wednesday evening, about 5 miles east of Punta Gorda. Maximum sustained winds stayed near 140 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
It's official! City leaders and celebrities dig in at the ground breaking ceremony in Rockford.
Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man is shot in the neck Wednesday...
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
Cider N’ Cinnamon returning this weekend
Cider N’ Cinnamon returning this weekend
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account