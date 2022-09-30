Two displaced, $30K in damages after fire on Rockford’s west side

The Rockford Fire Department battles a fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue.
The Rockford Fire Department battles a fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Red Cross is helping two adults with housing after a kitchen fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage to a Rockford home.

Just after 10:30 Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue in Rockford.

First responders say the fire started in the kitchen area of a single-story residence. When they arrived on scene, crews were able to keep the fire contained from spreading throughout the house.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire was under control.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Hernes was sentenced Monday in a Boone County courtroom.
Belvidere man gets 18 years for sex crimes against a minor

Latest News

Assessment and analysis grants
More than $800K in IDOT grants awarded to local planning efforts
There are now only 20 Illinois counties in yellow rated at the medium community level.
Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster
Freeport police
19-year-old Freeport woman robbed during attempted Xbox sale
Missing child
Belvidere child missing