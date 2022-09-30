Two displaced, $30K in damages after fire on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Red Cross is helping two adults with housing after a kitchen fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage to a Rockford home.

Just after 10:30 Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue in Rockford.

First responders say the fire started in the kitchen area of a single-story residence. When they arrived on scene, crews were able to keep the fire contained from spreading throughout the house.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire was under control.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a residential structure fire at 2420 Sharon. No injuries. Fire is now under control pic.twitter.com/5Ek3EbjU42 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.