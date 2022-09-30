Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday morning in west-central Wisconsin.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A commercial truck hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service crashed into a pickup truck head-on and burst into flames Thursday morning, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a passerby pulled the driver of the pickup truck out of the vehicle, “undoubtedly” saving his life.

The pickup truck driver, 25-year-old Levi Hayden, was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with critical injuries and was later taken to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

The driver of the commercial mail truck, 35-year-old Eric Rubenzer, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis., on Sept. 29, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Cerda is currently lodged in the Boone County jail awaiting sentencing.
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
President Biden spoke about Putin's claims to Ukrainian territories, announcing he won't get...
Biden: Putin won't get away with 'sham routine'
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month