Rockford man found guilty of predatory criminal sexual abuse

Emergency room
Emergency room(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A jury found a man from Rockford guilty Wednesday of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse.

Charles Jones, 39, faces up to 60 years in prison for the sex crimes against a child.

Prosecutors say the abuse happened multiple times between 2017 and 2018.

Police were alerted of the sex crimes against the child after a 7-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment related to sexual abuse.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a class X felony, punishable by up to 60 years in prison followed by up to a lifetime of mandatory supervised release.

Jones will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Cerda is currently lodged in the Boone County jail awaiting sentencing.
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death

Latest News

The Rockford Fire Department battles a fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue.
Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side
Freeport police
19-year-old Freeport woman robbed during attempted Xbox sale
Missing child
Belvidere child missing
Dakota, Aquin volleyball face off for third regular season matchup