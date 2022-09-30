Rockford man found guilty of predatory criminal sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A jury found a man from Rockford guilty Wednesday of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse.

Charles Jones, 39, faces up to 60 years in prison for the sex crimes against a child.

Prosecutors say the abuse happened multiple times between 2017 and 2018.

Police were alerted of the sex crimes against the child after a 7-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment related to sexual abuse.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a class X felony, punishable by up to 60 years in prison followed by up to a lifetime of mandatory supervised release.

Jones will also be required to register as a sex offender.

