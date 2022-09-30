Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.(Belvidere Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. His mother told police that Kayleb left the residence in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Ave on foot overnight.

23 News on Thursday interviewed Kayleb’s mom Jacqulyn Uhlir and step-dad, Bo Bardon, in a heartbreaking plea to the community to help find their missing son and bring him home.

Now, thankfully, that search is over.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
UPDATE: Missing Belvidere boy found safe, police say
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Hernes was sentenced Monday in a Boone County courtroom.
Belvidere man gets 18 years for sex crimes against a minor

Latest News

Experts say injuries on infants can be traumatizing.
Doctor offers tips to keep infants safe
The guests included first responders and leaders from companies like Viking Chemicals and...
First responders and business leaders meet to discuss how to best respond to emergencies
Road Construction
Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park
Assessment and analysis grants
More than $800K in IDOT grants awarded to local planning efforts