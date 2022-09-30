Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. His mother told police that Kayleb left the residence in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Ave on foot overnight.

23 News on Thursday interviewed Kayleb’s mom Jacqulyn Uhlir and step-dad, Bo Bardon, in a heartbreaking plea to the community to help find their missing son and bring him home.

Now, thankfully, that search is over.

